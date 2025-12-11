University of Montana campus goes dark

Update 6:35 p.m.-

Missoula Electric Cooperative reports there are 46 outages impacting 105 customers. Those outages are east of Missoula along Interstate 90 corridor impacting Clinton and Rock Creek areas.

The Missoula Public Library was also evacuated due to no power. As of 6:45 p.m. power has been restored.

The Montana vs Salish Kootenai men's basketball game has been delayed to 7:30 p.m.

Original Report 5:30 p.m.

The lights are out at the University of Montana campus and parts of downtown Missoula.

UM's director of strategic communications, Dave Kuntz, confirmed UM has no power.

KPAX reporters tell us the Missoula Fire Department is on the scene. Firefighters have staged at the campus end of the walking bridge.

Missoula Police tell MTN three power lines are down across the walking path on UM’s side. They have closed the pedestrian bridge by the Press Box.

Kutz said there is no ETA at this time when power will be restored.

The Montana vs Salish Kootenai basketball game at Dalhberg arena slated for tipoff at 7:00 p.m. is still on. UM officials tell MTN if power is not restored by 6:45 p.m. they will recovene with coaching staff and officials to discuss next steps.

Stay with KPAX for updates on this developing story.

