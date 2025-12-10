Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

MDT monitoring rockfall along Western Montana roads as rainfall increases risk of slides and falls

The Montana Department of Transportation issues rockfall warnings in areas of particular concern.
Rockfall Road Sign
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Montana Department of Transportation is monitoring for the potential of rockfall along the roads across Western Montana.
Rockfall Road Sign
Posted

MISSOULA — Our recent wet weather has brought the potential for rockfall along the roads across Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is well aware of this and issues rockfall warnings in areas of particular concern, including U.S. Highway 12 and Montana Highway 200.

Highway 12 doesn't only have rockfall risks but also the hazard of trees falling on the road.

The warnings aren’t issued lightly with MDT crews monitoring areas prone to rockfalls seven days a week in the winter and reporting back in real time.

MDT also uses geological surveys and drones to monitor the areas and identify high-risk locations.

Mitigation tools are also often employed, including ditches on the side of the road, as well as fences and nets above the road.

People who see a rockfall on the road are asked to contact the MDT at 406-523-5800 to report it so a crew can be dispatched to address the issue.

The latest MDT road conditions report can be found here.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader