Broken water main prompts boil water advisory in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A broken water main has prompted a precautionary boil advisory for some Big Mountain Water Company customers in Whitefish.

An alarm alerted the company of a problem in their system on Monday morning.

Crews found a break in a 10" water main and repair work is continuing.

Big Mountain Water posted the following information on its website:

"The upper pressure zone of our water system never experienced any disruption of service due to this break. The lower pressure zone of our system has experienced loss of service or reduced pressure. Due to the break in the line, out of precaution, we implemented a boil advisory for homes and facilities within the lower pressure zone."

The company is hoping to have the water main break repaired within about 24 hours.

However, once repaired, a testing process must be performed.

Big Mountain Water will post a statement on its website once the boil water advisory has been lifted.