Chemical reaction prompts evacuation of Logan Health Medical Fitness Center

Sean Wells/MTN News
Kalispell Logan Fitness Center Closure
KALISPELL - A chemical reaction involving chlorine prompted the evacuation of the Logan Health Medical Fitness Center on Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. and produced a strong odor of chlorine throughout the facility.

All employees, members and patients were evacuated as a precaution, and clean-up efforts are underway, a social media post states.

Logan Health is working with the Kalispell Fire Department to evaluate the safety of the environment.

Members and patients will be notified when services resume.

"We are very thankful for the staff’s swift action to ensure everyone’s safety," the post states.

