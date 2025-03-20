Construction of new Amazon warehouse underway in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Planning Department has confirmed to MTN News that construction has started on a new Amazon warehouse facility in South Kalispell.

The facility is located off Highway 93 on United Drive.

A building permit for the project shows Dick Anderson Construction as the contractor on the commercial use project which is valued at $15.5 million.

Kalispell Planning Department Assistant Director of Development Services PJ Sorensen said the size of the building will be just over 28,000 square feet.

In an email to MTN News, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the purchase of the property with the intent of constructing a last-mile facility.

We will continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.