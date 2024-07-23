Decontamination station at Whitefish Lake City Beach to cut back hours

WHITEFISH — Changes are coming to the Whitefish City Beach decontamination station schedule beginning on August 1.

All watercraft, motorized and non-motorized, must be inspected prior to launching in Whitefish Lake.

Boats with ballast tanks or bags, ones that have been in mussel infested water within 30 days, and boats with standing water must be decontaminated before launching. Even if you have had a prior inspection at another lake.

Beginning on August 1 the decontamination station at City Beach will only be open on weekends and during the week by appointment.

The station will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Weekday inspections will be available by appointment only. People can call 406- 212-0750 to schedule an inspection appointment.

Another option during the week is at the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks headquarters on North Meridian in Kalispell.

Visit the City of Whitefish website for additional information.