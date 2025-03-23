Dream Adaptive holds 6th annual Shred Fest at Whitefish Mountain

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain was the host to many skiers and snowboarders Saturday who enjoyed a surprise spring snow day.

Among the people enjoying the fresh snow was the non-profit DREAM Adaptive, which removes barriers for people with disabilities, so they can enjoy recreational activities.

The organization was throwing its annual Shred Fest fundraiser, which raised over $85,000 for disability programs.

“All of our programs have wait lists so there’s a big need in our community for our services,” the DREAM Adaptive director, Julie Tickle, said. “Every dollar raised here today will help us expand our reach, expand our services and turn no one away.

These services help people like Scott Will, who picked up mono-skiing a year after his breaking his back.

When Will moved to Montana, he started volunteering with DREAM Adaptive to teach people how to mono-ski.

“If you're stuck in a wheelchair, you feel like you can't go and do the things that you used to do if you suffer an injury or if you know you've been in a chair all your life, DREAM gives you a place to go out and be with people that are in a similar situation,” Will said. “They foster an incredible community where people just want to have fun, want to get better."

Seeing other people get better on their adaptive skis inspires Will to keep teaching and shredding down the mountain.

“It's awesome seeing people get out and do more than they think they could,” Will said. “You know, they're a little bit hesitant to start, kind of scared because it's a kind of a brutal learning curve to get back on a sit ski."

He said watching people persevere and get back to enjoying the slopes is one of the best parts.

More information about DREAM Adaptive and where to donate can be found at https://www.dreamadaptive.org/.