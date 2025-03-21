DREAM Adaptive hosts annual fundraiser at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — DREAM Adaptive Recreation works closely with people with disabilities in northwest Montana to make outdoor activities more accessible.

On March 22, DREAM’s sixth annual Shred Fest gets underway at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“Helps them get outside, it helps us break down barriers for folks to get outside and recreate,” said DREAM Adaptive Recreation Executive Director Julie Tickle.

DREAM Adaptive’s annual fundraiser called “Shred Fest” helps DREAM put on outdoor activities for DREAM participants all year long.

“We all gather together, people fundraise in advance and then they punch their ticket to attend the day of the event in which there is a vertical challenge, there’s adventure challenges, there’s a scavenger hunt, we really want to bring people together in celebration of the outdoors and moving your body in the great outdoors,” said Tickle.

Tickle said this year’s goal is to raise $85,000 through peer-to-peer fundraising.

“People can fundraise in advance and folks can also donate to those fundraisers who are going to be shredding all day at the event.”

Tickle said people of all ages will be out shredding helping raise critical funds for DREAM Adaptive.

“We have a wide slew of individuals coming out, I think our oldest participant shredder is in their 80’s.”

Tickle is thankful for the Flathead community supporting their goal of making outdoors activities more accessible for individuals with disabilities.

“Our community is outdoor minded; our mission is very relatable to a lot of folks and we’re just so grateful for the generosity that surrounds DREAM.”

More information on how to support Shred Fest can be found here.

