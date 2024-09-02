Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Final community information session planned for Whitefish School District bond proposals

The Whitefish School District will host one final informational session for the community regarding two proposed bonds
Whitefish High School
MTN News file
Whitefish High School
Whitefish High School
Posted
and last updated

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District will host one final informational session for the community regarding two proposed bonds.

The proposed bonds are for academic expansion and athletic improvement after voters rejected a $33.7 million bond last fall.

The academic expansion bond would provide additional classrooms and labs to support increasing enrollment, a learning kitchen and multipurpose spaces.

The athletic improvement bond has been reduced from the previously rejected bond and would provide modern district-owned venues including a new track and field and football field.

The last informational meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Whitefish High School. Ballots were mailed out on Aug. 28 and are due back by Sept. 7, 2024.

Additional information is available on the district website at https://www.whitefishschools.org/.

More local news from KPAX
Western MT Somke

Western Montana News

Air Quality Alert issued for several Western Montana counties (Sept. 2)

MTN News
Orr sisters

Western Montana News

Sisters bring combined 72 years and love to popular St. Ignatius business

Jill Valley
Missoula Propane Explosion Map

Missoula County

Missoula-area propane explosion sends one person to the hospital

MTN News
fatal-crash.png

Western Montana News

Woman dies in one-vehicle crash near Anaconda

MTN News
Railroad Fire

Wildfire Watch

Increased activity at Daly Fire forces Skalkaho Highway closure

MTN News
School Zone

Back to School

Watch for school zones and buses in the Flathead

Kiana Wilson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader