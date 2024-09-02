Final community information session planned for Whitefish School District bond proposals

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish School District will host one final informational session for the community regarding two proposed bonds.

The proposed bonds are for academic expansion and athletic improvement after voters rejected a $33.7 million bond last fall.

The academic expansion bond would provide additional classrooms and labs to support increasing enrollment, a learning kitchen and multipurpose spaces.

The athletic improvement bond has been reduced from the previously rejected bond and would provide modern district-owned venues including a new track and field and football field.

The last informational meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at Whitefish High School. Ballots were mailed out on Aug. 28 and are due back by Sept. 7, 2024.

Additional information is available on the district website at https://www.whitefishschools.org/.