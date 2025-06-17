Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are your top stories for this Tuesday in Western Montana.

Going-to-the-Sun Road has officially been open to vehicles for over 24 hours. The entire length of the 50 mile road is accessible from the West Glacier and St. Mary entrances. However, timed-entry vehicle reservations are required to drive from the West Glacier entrance. The east side does not require a reservation. There's a lot of work that goes into clearing the scenic roadway each year, and outdoor enthusiasts took to the route yesterday for the first time in 2025. (Read the full story)

Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke in Missoula yesterday to mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. According to AARP, there are more than 369,000 nationwide incidents of financial abuse that target older adults each year. He spoke at Stockman Bank on West Broadway, along with representatives from the Montana Department of Justice's Elder Justice Unit, the Department of Public Health and Human Services Adult Protective Services, and Stockman Bank associates. (Read the full story)

A group of girls from Missoula made their way to the east coast for the USA Lacrosse Women's National Championship. They were a part of a team that was made up of girls from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho. They played against the best in the country, and took home their first division title ever. (Read the full story)