Residents displaced after Kalispell apartment complex fire

KALISPELL — A fire over the weekend displaced the residents of a Kalispell apartment complex.

The Kalispell Fire Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire on West Nevada Street.

Officials say the fire appears to have started on the balcony of a second-story apartment.

The people who lived in the unit were home and helped evacuate the other residents.

The complex is now unsafe to live in, so the Red Cross helped find temporary housing for the residents.

The Evergreen and Whitefish fire departments, along with the Kalispell Police Department, provided assistance.