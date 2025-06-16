Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Residents displaced after Kalispell apartment complex fire

A fire over the weekend displaced the residents of a Kalispell apartment complex.
Kalispell Apartment Fire West Nevada
Maddie Kiefer/MTN News
The Kalispell Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on West Nevada Street on June 15, 2025.
Kalispell Apartment Fire West Nevada
Posted

KALISPELL — A fire over the weekend displaced the residents of a Kalispell apartment complex.

The Kalispell Fire Department responded early Sunday morning to a fire on West Nevada Street.

Officials say the fire appears to have started on the balcony of a second-story apartment.

The people who lived in the unit were home and helped evacuate the other residents.

The complex is now unsafe to live in, so the Red Cross helped find temporary housing for the residents.

The Evergreen and Whitefish fire departments, along with the Kalispell Police Department, provided assistance.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader