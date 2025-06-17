Watch Now
2 acre wildfire burning in Bitterroot National Forest

The Lost Horse Fire south of Twin Lakes was first detected on June 16.
MTN News
HAMILTON — Crews are battling the Lost Horse Fire south of Twin Lakes on the Bitterroot National Forest.

The wildfire, which was first detected on June 16, has burned approximately 2 acres.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports that the fire has been creeping and smoldering.

Crews are continuing to build a containment line, which is 75% complete.

A Stevensville water tender is assigned, and an engine crew from the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest is en route, as well as a crew from Trapper Creek.

Forest officials report that several lightning strikes were mapped in the area of the Lost Horse Fire.

