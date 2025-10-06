Flathead City-County Health Department to host annual flu clinic

KALISPELL - The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will host its annual flu clinic this week.

The event will be held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, in the Expo Building.

The health department notes it's recommended that everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot every season.

It takes up to two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

Flu Facts from the Flathead City-County Health Department:



Flu is a contagious, upper-respiratory disease caused by the influenza virus.

Flu can affect any person in any age group.

A seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of getting the flu as well as preventing the spread of flu to others.

FCCHD notes flu shots are particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, including:



People 65 years and older.

Children younger than five, but especially younger than two years old.

People with certain chronic health conditions like asthma and COPD, diabetes (both type 1 and 2), heart disease, neurological conditions, and certain other health conditions.

Pregnant women.

Most insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted; no child will be refused a vaccine due to inability to pay.

Contact the Flathead City-County Health Department at 406-751-8101 for additional information.