Flathead County launches bond initiative for new jail

KALISPELL — Flathead County officials unveiled their plans for a new jail at a kickoff event in Kalispell Tuesday afternoon where a bond initiative was officially launched.

Proponents for the new jail said the current jail is severely outdated, reaching capacity and a major safety risk for both inmates and officers.

Flathead New Jail Plans

“The repairs that need to be done, it’s created a hazardous work environment for our staff,” said Flathead County Detention Commander Jennifer Root.

Root has worked at the Flathead County Detention Center for 24 years, the last 10 years as Detention Commander.

She said the jail has reached capacity and is severely outdated.

“Our booking area, the main spot where officers work, is also where our worst of our worst mental health inmates are, so it’s really hard for them to get work done," said Root. "Also the environment's very hazardous due to urine and fecal matter being in that area constantly."

The current jail was built in 1987 with an initial capacity of 63 inmates. As the county’s population has grown, they’ve had to adjust.

“We’ve used every inch of our facility, we had a library at one point we’ve turned into housing, so we’re at the point where there is no more adding on to that jail,” said Root.

Flathead County has launched a bond initiative to fund a new jail that would double the capacity of the current facility.

The county already purchased land for the proposed site of the new jail back in spring of 2024 on Snowline Lane south of Kalispell.

Flathead County land purchase potential home for new jail

“We’re bringing out the most economical functioning facility that we can that provides for the needs of this community,” said Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

If the $105 million bond is approved during the general election in November, a home with a taxable value of $600,000 would see taxes increase by $6.72 a month for the current fiscal year.

Sheriff Heino said a passed vote would be a win for the county’s future.

“A safe environment for them, gives them the ability to do their jobs, but also provides the safety and security for the inmates that are housed in their facility.”

Root said it’s like a chess match trying to find room to house inmates on a daily basis.

“Your violent offenders away from your non-violent offenders, sex offenders away from the general population, males, females, so there’s so many dynamics that come into play when housing inmates, just not putting them in a bed and locking the door and walking away.”

Root said the jail has had to turn away offenders due to lack of space and resources.

“Right now at 100 inmates, once we hit 100, we no longer take non-violent misdemeanors into our facility, so that affects our community, we’re not holding people accountable,” she said.

More information on the bond initiative can be found here.