Flathead Electric Cooperative plans short power outage for Whitefish

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative is planning a brief power outage early Thursday morning in Whitefish.

FEC reports the outage is planned for 5:15 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

The planned outage will impact members in the area north of the viaduct to the turnoff to Big Mountain Road.

The planned outage is needed to finalize repairs to the electric distribution system following system damage in the area earlier this spring.

During the outage, impacted members can stay up to date by visiting the FEC Outage Center here.

Members with questions can call FEC at 406-751-4483.