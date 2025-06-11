Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead Electric Cooperative plans short power outage for Whitefish

The planned outage will impact members in the area north of the viaduct to the turnoff to Big Mountain Road.
Flathead Electric Cooperative
Sean Wells/MTN News file
Flathead Electric Cooperative
Posted

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative is planning a brief power outage early Thursday morning in Whitefish.

FEC reports the outage is planned for 5:15 a.m. and is expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

The planned outage will impact members in the area north of the viaduct to the turnoff to Big Mountain Road.

The planned outage is needed to finalize repairs to the electric distribution system following system damage in the area earlier this spring.

During the outage, impacted members can stay up to date by visiting the FEC Outage Center here.

Members with questions can call FEC at 406-751-4483.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader