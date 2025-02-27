Flathead Electric Cooperative Roundup for Safety program grants $25,549

KALISPELL — Flathead Electric Cooperative's Roundup for Safety program recently granted $25,549 to several community safety projects.

The Libby Volunteer Fire Department received $7,185 for new extrication equipment, while the Martin City Volunteer Fire Department secured $10,000 for radios.

Additional funding went to the Whitefish Performing Arts Center for a Genie Lift, Kootenai Valley Christian School for playground safety, and Farming for the Future to improve gate safety.

The funding stems from cooperative members rounding up their bills. Over $5 million has been contributed since 1997.