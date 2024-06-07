Watch Now
Flathead event to spotlight wildfire preparedness for homeowners

A wildfire preparation class will take place on June 8, 2024, at the Ferndale Community Center.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jun 07, 2024

KALISPELL — This weekend people in the Flathead will have the chance to learn more about how to prepare their homes for wildfire season.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) — along with other agencies — will be hosting a wildfire preparation class this weekend at the Ferndale Community Center.

The event will provide an opportunity for homeowners to learn how to prepare their homes for the upcoming fire season.

There will be numerous resources available at this event. Along with the informational portion, the DNRC will also be hosting a mock home inspection so homeowners can practice and know what to look for.

“You know, with the springtime here early summer -- we got a beautiful weekend. It's a great time to get out there around your house and do the little things, preparing for wildland season,” Flathead County Area Fire Manager Lincoln Chute said. “You know, it's really the structure and the first five to 10 feet around it, you know, cleaning that out underneath the decks. So is there's no combustible materials.”

The event will take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Ferndale Community Center. Visit https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/oes/fireservice# for additional information.

