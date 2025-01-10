Flathead firefighters to aid in battling California wildfires

KALISPELL — Wildfires continue to rage across southern California and while we may be over a thousand miles away here in Montana, crews are being sent to help battle the blaze.

California has issued a state-to-state mutual aid request through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The request was sent out Friday and fire crews across the Flathead are working to secure firefighters to head to California on Saturday.

The exact number of firefighters from the Flathead is unknown as crews are still being assembled. The crews will be away from their families for 18 days with four days of travel time and 14 days on the fires.

“All these first responders, they sacrifice their time, their family time, to help other people. That's something that is really amazing. They drop what they're doing for 18 days, and they and they go, you know, to help people out. You know, that’s amazing. I commend it, any of the departments to have personnel at the time to be able to do this, to go out and help you know another state. There's times where we need their help too, so it all works out for the best,” said Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

Firefighters who are sent to California will be paid by California to fight the fires.

The EMAC request is for around 80 engines that will come from multiple different states.