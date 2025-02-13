Flathead Lake State Park celebrating the "Great Backyard Bird Count"

BIGFORK — You can take part in one of the largest citizen science projects in the world this weekend as the "Great Backyard Bird Count” gets underway.

The bird count will be celebrated at Flathead Lake State Park in Bigfork Friday through Monday with self-guided or guided bird watching tours alongside park rangers.

Birders are encouraged to record their bird sightings on two free smartphone apps called “Merlin Bird ID” or "eBird.”

Flathead Lake State Park Recreation Ranger Zack Story said more than 500,000 people around the world are expected to participate in the event.

Story said the bird count helps scientists better understand and protect birds across the globe.

“They’re getting almost a worldwide snapshot of where birds are, because birds are so migratory they can travel such vast locations, we’re seeing birds you know that are in these areas that could have traveled thousands of miles to get to there, so birds that you traditionally see in the summer in Europe, you’re seeing in North America in the winter."

Ranger-led guided hikes will take place on Friday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Participants can bring their own binoculars or borrow a pair at the park. You can call the ranger station to secure a spot at 406-837-3041.

An obstacle course for kids will be set up in the field near the campground.