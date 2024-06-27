Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Flathead Valley educators learning more about Personalized Competency Based Education

Flathead Valley educators had a unique opportunity to explore Personalized Competency Based Education
KPS PCBE Doris Summit
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Educators gathered at the <a href="https://www.sd5.k12.mt.us/staff/doris-mt-summit" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-779c-dc98-ad7f-ffbe2b9e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1719516703739,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-1a99-d833-a3ff-fad9d4510000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1719516703739,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-1a99-d833-a3ff-fad9d4510000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.sd5.k12.mt.us/staff/doris-mt-summit&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-5b2e-d77c-a3d5-5b3f964d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Doris Mountain Summit&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000190-5b2e-d77c-a3d5-5b3f96420000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Doris Mountain Summit</a> to learn from those who have been successful using the Personalized Competency Based Education model.
KPS PCBE Doris Summit
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jun 27, 2024

KALISPELL — Educators from across the Flathead Valley and from around the country had a unique opportunity this week to explore what's called Personalized Competency Based Education (PCBE).

PCBE is different from a conventional school model where students learn based on well-defined targets for all students and shifts the focus from traditional grading to meeting competency goals.

Educators gathered at the Doris Mountain Summit to learn from those who have been successful in this model. They worked together to explore how they can properly implement PCBE in their classrooms.

“I think in a conventional school system, you have presentations and material that's really geared towards the middle group of students. And, you know, Kalispell Schools has made this transition for several years," Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Matt Jensen said. "And so we're just we're just taking this transition to make it even better. But the concept would be, instead of putting out something that is uniform for all students, you're meeting students where they are."

Kalispell Public Schools will continue to transition to this teaching model throughout the coming years. While transitions like these take time, the hope is to have this model better prepare students for college and real-life skills.

More local news from KPAX
Southwest Crown Collaborative Tour

Western Montana News

Colt Summit Project helped reduce impact of 2023's Colt Fire

Zach Volheim
2:24 PM, Jun 27, 2024
062724 LIBBY MISSING PERSON

Western Montana News

Search underway for kayaker reported missing in Kootenai River

MTN News
1:14 PM, Jun 27, 2024
Lincoln Wildfire 062624

Wildfire Watch

Small wildfire near Lincoln brought under control

MTN News
11:18 AM, Jun 27, 2024
Glacier National Park new

Flathead County

Series of crashes delay traffic on Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road

MTN News
11:01 AM, Jun 27, 2024
Blackfoot River Aerial

Western Montana News

Blackfoot Challenge works to get word out as river runs lower than normal

James Dobson
10:32 AM, Jun 27, 2024
Missoula Marathon

Missoula Marathon

Missoula Marathon brings up to $3.5M into local economy

Zach Volheim
9:50 AM, Jun 27, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader