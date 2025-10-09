KALISPELL- Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn has been sitting on a bench since 1 p.m. on Thursday and will be staying on that bench for a full 24 hours.

It’s part of a nationwide event called “Conversations on a Bench” raising awareness of homelessness, addiction, and mental health issues.

Flathead Warming Center executive director hosts "Conversations on a Bench" for 24 hours

“We recognize that there’s impacts to homelessness throughout our community, and we can only make things better when we all work together,” said Horn.

Horn's goal is to have conversations with local officials, residents and law enforcement about working together to tackle homelessness.

“Having even the hard conversations are very important; we need to come together as a community to find the solutions that are right for everyone in our community and that’s only going to happen when we have those conversations.”

Seventy-five shelters across the country are taking part in the 24-hour “Conversations on a Bench.”

“Because it’s important, homelessness is not just here in the Flathead, but it’s throughout the whole country, and again we can have very compassionate conversations that make things better for everyone, all of our community members,” said Horn.

Friday, Oct 10, is World Homeless Day, and also the first day for the new winter season at the Flathead Warming Center.

“For our seventh winter season, and we’re relieved to be able to do that, we’re very proud of our community support, so that we can do that,” added Horn.

The City of Kalispell approved a settlement agreement with the Flathead Warming Center to reinstate their conditional use permit in March, allowing the center to remain open.

This came after the Kalispell City Council originally revoked the Flathead Warming Center’s conditional use permit in September of 2024.

Horn expects all 50 beds at the Warming Center to be full on opening night.

“We fill up our beds because it is such a need in our community.”

Horn said anyone is welcome to stop by the warming center bench through 1 p.m. on Friday to have a conversation.

“Let’s have a conversation, you’re welcome, this is a safe space for us to come up with solutions together.”