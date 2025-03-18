Watch Now
City of Kalispell approves settlement agreement with Flathead Warming Center

The agreement follows a federal court ruling in November, which granted the shelter a preliminary injunction to remain open.
The City of Kalispell has formally approved a settlement agreement with the Flathead Warming Center to reinstate their conditional use permit.
KALISPELL — The City of Kalispell has formally approved a settlement agreement with the Flathead Warming Center to reinstate their conditional use permit.

The agreement follows a federal court ruling in November, which granted the shelter a preliminary injunction to remain open.

The Kalispell City Council originally revoked the Flathead Warming Center’s conditional use permit back in September,

Under the settlement, the city agreed to establish a point of contact, pay attorney fees and issue a public apology to Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn.

Horn said the agreement allows the Flathead Warming Shelter to return their focus on their mission.

“Totally turn our focus 100% to helping people who our struggling in our community, because if we help those that are struggling in our community that makes the whole community stronger and safer, so we look forward to being able to get back to our mission,” said Horn.

