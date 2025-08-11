Fresh new features added to the Northwest Montana Fair

KALISPELL — In Kalispell, the Northwest Montana Fair is almost here, and this year — there are many new things to be excited about.

“Were doing new and exciting things that people have not necessarily seen here before,” Fair Director Sam Nunnally said.

For 123 years, the fair has been a tradition full of livestock, carnival rides and delicious food. But this year, the traditions are expanding. That includes upgrades to rodeo technology.

“We're gonna have extra big boards, our timing and scoring is going to be some of the top PRC score keepers are going to be here," Nunnally said.

The fair has also implemented new shows that are free for the public, including an extreme dog show.

“That is dogs that they have rescued from all over and they train them in dock-diving and agility and tricks, great shows," Nunnally said.

Although perhaps the biggest addition are the brand new bleachers in the grandstand, allowing everyone to enjoy the show.

“We now have general admission, ADA, handicap, seating, handicap ramp, it really is, this is something that is going to be here for generations to come," Nunnally said.

That being said, implementing new things takes everyone.

“Together we are Montana’s best, and in our community, it's all of us coming together to make this happen,” Nunnally said.

The fair, along with its new additions, opens on Tuesday. For more information, click here.

