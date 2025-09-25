Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, September 25, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Authorities are searching for David Edward Hepfer, a 35-year-old Illinois man who's been missing nearly two weeks after camping in Lincoln County's Yaak area. Hepfer was last seen Sept. 12. His vehicles and belongings were found at Pete creek Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office immediately. (Read the full story)

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified 63-year-old Bradley Young as the victim of Friday's plane crash near Ferndale Airfield, where Young died from crash injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the amateur-built Murphy Moose aircraft, which was badly damaged and on fire when first responders arrived on the scene. (Read the full story)

The body of 58-year-old James Dominguez, who went missing July 15 when his rowboat capsized during a storm on Flathead Lake, is believed to have been recovered on Wednesday by Idaho underwater recovery specialists. The body is being taken to the Montana Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy confirmation. (Read the full story)