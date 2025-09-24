Whitefish meeting to discuss high school expansion, activities improvements

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish School District is hosting a community meeting on Wednesday evening to share updates on high school expansion and activities improvements.

The meeting takes place at the high school from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. School district leaders and project architects will be on hand to present details and answer community questions.

Whitefish voters approved two bond measures last September totaling more than $32 million.

The academic expansion bond provides additional classrooms and labs to support increasing enrollment, along with a learning kitchen and multipurpose spaces.

The athletic improvement bond provides modern district-owned venues, including a new track and field and football field.