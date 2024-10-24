FWP: Chronic wasting disease detected for first time in Flathead Valley wild deer

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials report chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected for the first time in a white-tailed deer in Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports CWD was recently found in a wild herd in Hunting District 170, which encompasses most of the Flathead Valley.

FWP received reports of a symptomatic buck at the Flathead County Landfill. Wildlife biologists euthanized the animal and submitted samples for testing.

The first test indicated that the deer was positive for CWD and a second follow-up test has been submitted for confirmation, following testing protocol.

FWP is working with Flathead County and will check the landfill for any other potentially symptomatic deer on the property, a news release states.

CWD, which was first detected in MOntana's wild herds in 2017, is a contagious neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule deer, and white-tailed deer.

CWD is always fatal, and there is no known cure.

While there is no known transmission of CWD to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested prior to eating the meat.

Additionally, meat from an animal that tests positive for CWD should not be eaten.

FWP notes the following in the news release:

"Hunting is the primary tool for monitoring and managing the spread of CWD. Concerns over CWD shouldn’t stop hunters from enjoying hunting season. Hunters are critical to conservation efforts across the state and protecting our wildlife heritage."



"Following the latest detection, all hunters in HD 170 are encouraged to get their harvested deer and elk tested for CWD. Testing will aid FWP’s assessment of CWD’s potential prevalence in the Flathead Valley."

Hunters can bring their harvested animal to the FWP office in Kalispell on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for sample collection during the general hunting season. Visit FWP’s websitefor more details on how and where to get harvested animals tested.

General hunting season in Montana runs from October 26 until December 1, 2024.

CWD reminders from FWP:



Carcass disposal requirements: Carcass parts, such as brain, eyes, spleen, lymph glands, and spinal cord material, should be left at the kill site when possible. If the animal is transported for taxidermy or meat processing, the brain and spinal tissue must be bagged and disposed of in a Class II landfill. A carcass may be transported within the state regardless of where it was harvested if the carcass parts are disposed of in a landfill after butchering and processing. Dumping carcasses is illegal, unethical, and can spread diseases, including chronic wasting disease. This requirement applies to all deer, elk, and moose carcasses wherever in the state they are harvested by hunters or as vehicle-killed salvage.

CWD sample submission is voluntary in most places in Montana. There are new mandatory testing requirements for tags associated with CWD management near Libby. Testing is required for all animals harvested using the Deer B License 199-20 in HDs 100, 103 and 104, or Deer Permit 103-50 in HD 103. All hunters who want their harvested animal sampled can submit samples themselves by following steps on the Montana CWD Submission Guide or by visiting a CWD Sampling Station.

If you intend to use scents to either mask human odor or as an attractant for deer and elk, you should be aware of the regulations regarding which can legally be used. You are safest if you use artificial scents, but you can also use scents certified by the Responsible Hunting Scent Association. You can identify these with the DPP✓ or RtQUIC✓ labels on them.

Don't feed wildlife. Feeding wildlife places wildlife at risk and puts them on a collision course with humans. Wild animals being fed by humans may congregate in unnaturally high numbers, which can lead to disease spread.

Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/cwd for additional information about CWD in Montana.