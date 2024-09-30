Watch Now
Glacier High School soccer player struck by lightning released from hospital

A Glacier High School soccer player has been discharged from the hospital after he was struck by lightning during practice on August 19, 2024.
KALISPELL — A Glacier High School soccer player has been discharged from the hospital after he was struck by lightning during practice on August 19.

An update on the family’s GoFundMe page states “Mason has been discharged from the hospital and will now be completing Outpatient Therapy. Our family would like to thank everyone for all of the prayers and support during this difficult time. We are all very thankful.”

Mason spent several weeks in the ICU during his recovery.

Hundreds of people have supported a GoFundMe page to help cover Mason’s medical expenses with more than $72,000 raised as of September 30.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

