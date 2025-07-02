Glacier National Park issues Many Glacier Day hiker shuttle ticket reminder

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that private vehicle entrance into Many Glacier is limited to visitors with wilderness camping permits, commercial service reservations, or lodging reservations.

All other visitors are required to use the temporary Many Glacier Day Hiker Shuttle.

Tickets are now available seven days in advance each morning at 8 a.m. and are available at 7 p.m. the night before entry.

The Many Glacier Day Hiker Shuttle is a temporary solution for day hikers to access Many Glacier Valley during the Swiftcurrent Construction Project.

How to Purchase a Many Glacier Day Hiker Shuttle Ticket

Each person will need a ticket to ride on the shuttle.

One person can purchase up to 4 Hiker Shuttle tickets per $2.00 reservation fee.

If there are more than 4 people in your group, the same person can purchase another $2.00 reservation with an additional 4 hiker shuttle tickets in the same transaction and account for up to a total of 8 tickets.

During check out, select date, time and indicate the number of tickets needed for the number of people in your group.

Tickets are limited and can only be purchased on Recreation.gov.

Hiking During Construction

Access to all trails will begin at the Many Glacier Hotel parking lot, maps and signs will indicate detours around the construction zone. Hikers should be aware that detours may increase the total hiking distance for rerouted trails.

Visitors without a Day Hiker Shuttle ticket, wilderness camping permit, commercial service, or lodging reservation should not drive into the valley past Babb. With no available general parking along the Many Glacier Road, hiking and biking will not be allowed on the road until Sept. 21.