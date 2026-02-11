Polson chamber hosts business prosperity conference Thursday

POLSON — Polson is known for its beautiful views of Flathead Lake, making it a popular tourist destination for years and now, the Polson Chamber of Commerce wants to help local businesses thrive beyond the summer months.

The chamber is hosting the 2026 Business Pulse: Prosperity Conference on Thursday at the Red Lion in Polson. The event brings together local partners to offer financial guidance, grant opportunities and year-round growth strategies for area businesses.

Board members say the community is growing in both population and businesses and now, they need new ways to succeed throughout the year, not just during peak tourism months.

"We are not just a summer venue anymore, less businesses close in the wintertime and they stay open for longer periods of time. Where even the population growth has happened and more buildings are being built, and I think that is going to be continuing on here in Polson," Polson Chamber of Commerce Board member Brady Phenicie said.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Red Lion in Polson and is open to the public and local business owners.

