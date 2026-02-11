Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missoula kids make Valentine's for Humane Society pets awaiting adoption

Pets awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana have received some extra love.
Humane Society Valentine's
Emily Brown/MTN News
Some special notes made by Missoula kids were given to cats, dogs, and bunnies at the Humane Society of Western Montana.
Humane Society Valentine's
MISSOULA — Families First Learning Lab has teamed up with Missoula-area kids to make thousands of Valentines for almost a decade.

Expanding their reach this year, pets awaiting adoption received some extra love with children aged two through 19 contributing to this year's project.

"We've been in the preschools, we've been all the way through elementary schools in the community, middle schools, and high schools. Really working on literacy skills, spreading kindness and compassion," Families First executive director Katie Samuels said.

Most Valentines are added to food bags and distributed to seniors through the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center. Some special notes however, were given to cats, dogs, and bunnies at the Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM).

"Some of the animals we have here have been here a little bit longer. To have families first, bring us these Valentines and show our longer stay residents a little bit more love, especially this time of year. It's a fun, happy morning," HSWM Director of Marketing Katie Hofschield told MTN.

In addition to cards, you can show love to pets in need by visiting, volunteering, or fostering animals from the Humane Society of Western Montana.

