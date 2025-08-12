Great Fish Community Challenge launch party kicks off on Tuesday

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Community Foundation’s launch party for the Great Fish Community Challenge kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 12 at Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell.

Eighty-five Flathead nonprofits are expected to attend as the four-week charitable giving campaign gets underway.

Last year’s Great Fish Community Challenge raised close to $7 million for nonprofits in Northwest Montana. This year, they are looking to top that.

“Yeah, we’re always pushing for a bigger and bigger impact, I’ve got a good feeling we can break $7 million raised in the campaign this year." Whitefish Community Foundation President Alan Davis said.

Since inception 25 years ago, the foundation has granted more than $100 million to nonprofits in northwest Montana.

Davis said more than 4,000 donors participated in last year’s campaign — adding that nonprofits range from conservation projects, food banks, recreational trails and more.

“And the purpose of the challenge is to raise the awareness of what the nonprofits are doing because I guarantee you if you live in the Flathead Valley, if you just look at your life, come to the event Tuesday, learn about which nonprofits are making your life personally a little bit better or helping out a friend or neighbor that might need help," he said.

The launch party runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glacier Bank Park in Kalispell and is free and open to the public.

Everyone who attends will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win one of five $1,000 grants for the participating nonprofit of their choice.

At the conclusion of the Challenge, Whitefish Community Foundation will award a percentage match on $25,000 raised by each participating nonprofit.

More information can be found here.