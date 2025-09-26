Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, September 26, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

On Thursday, jury deliberations came back with no verdict in the case against Missoula man Miles Otis Miller — who's accused of killing his mother in 2023. Prosecutors argued he deliberately killed his mother and tampered with evidence while his defense attorneys argued that evidence at the crime scene was mishandled and cherry picked by the prosecution. Jury deliberations will resume later today. (Read the full story)

Missoula's new Palliative Care Clinic opened along Palmer Street on Wednesday, looking forward to providing patients with life-limiting illnesses a private outpatient space for serious conversations about treatment goals. The clinic also plans on continuing home visits for surrounding communities. (Read the full story)

DREAM Adaptive Recreation celebrated its 40-year anniversary on Thursday, while honoring its founder Dottie Maitland. In 1985, Maitland owned a tour company in the Flathead and saw firsthand the limited access people with disabilities had to recreate in the great outdoors. Four decades later, DREAM now serves nearly 400 children, adults and veterans each year. (Read the full story)