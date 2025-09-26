DREAM Adaptive Recreation honors founder during 40-year anniversary celebration

KALISPELL — In 1985, Dottie Maitland owned a tour company in the Flathead Valley and saw firsthand the limited access people with disabilities had to recreate in the great outdoors.

That’s when she decided to start DREAM Adaptive Recreation.

“And this was before the Americans with Disabilities Act, so I was angry and so I kept thinking about it and I said you know if I get some of my friends together, we’re going to change this, and we’re going to change the Flathead Valley,” said Maitland, Founder of DREAM Adaptive Recreation .

For four decades, DREAM Adaptive Recreation has been a staple in Northwest Montana — working closely with people with disabilities to make outdoor activities more accessible.

DREAM now serves nearly 400 children, adults and veterans with disabilities each year.

Year-long programming includes alpine and Nordic skiing, mountain biking, water-sports and more.

“I mean DREAM isn’t just for young people, it’s for people of all ages," Maitland said.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation Executive Director Julie Tickle said the demand for DREAM’s services continue to grow each year.

DREAM is currently in the middle of a fundraising campaign to build a year-round adaptive recreation center at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

“Community impact like what DREAM is making isn’t done solely by a staffed team, the volunteers, the board members, the participants, the families, everyone, our donors and sponsors, everyone pours into DREAM and has set us up for this important time in our history,” Tickle said.

Maitland hopes DREAM continues to serve and inspire families in northwest Montana for decades to come.

“There’s a lot of people unfortunately that still don’t even know about DREAM, but they’re learning, and that’s important because they can think oh, I don’t really need this, but tomorrow they might, and it’s there,” Maitland said.

More information on how to participate, volunteer or donate to DREAM’s capital campaign can be found here.