Habitat for Humanity dedicates two townhomes in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Two new affordable townhomes in the Flathead Valley are ready for their new owners to move-in after years of hard work and commitment through Habitat For Humanity of Flathead Valley.

“Two-bedroom, bath and a half, they have very generous garages, they have as you saw downstairs ample living space, nice driveways, they have yards,” said Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand.

Morand said Habitat partnered with Northwest Montana Community Land Trust to secure property for the townhomes.

“The homeowner doesn’t have to buy the land, it brings the price way down, land is the biggest cost now in building homes in the Flathead.”

In turn, that makes these two townhomes affordable for working class members of the community.

“I think this house probably will sell for when we close on it next week, $200,000 under market,” said Morand.

New homeowners are required to put in at least 300 hours of sweat equity into building their new homes.

“I’m just overcome with gratitude and elation, it’s incredibly exciting,” said new homewoner Hunter D’Antuono.

D’Antuono worked alongside countless volunteers to build his new townhome.

He said being a homeowner gives you a sense of protection.

“Your living situation is not dependent on someone else’s whim, whether that be raising the rent or telling you to skedaddle all together,” said D’Antuono.

Morand said these two townhomes will stay affordable in perpetuity thanks to deed restrictions in place.

“So, when these homeowners want to move, if ever, the land trust has first dibs on buying it back and importantly we cap the equity so that the land trust can afford to buy these homes back and then they can go affordably to the next workforce family.”