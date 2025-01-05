Historic Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell is changing their name to Glacier Art Museum

KALISPELL — The Hockaday Museum of Art has been a part of downtown Kalispell since 1969 and will remain in the community to preserve the artistic legacy of the area, just under a new name, the Glacier Art Museum.

“We wanted a name that really represented more of our connection to the park and this museum really serves a larger area than just Kalispell,” said Alyssa Cordova, Hockaday Museum of Art Executive Director.

The museum currently serves people from five counties and is the only art museum in Northwest Montana.

Through a board approved strategic plan they decided on the name Glacier Art Museum in September of 2024.

“It has more regional understanding. It also is more inclusive of a larger community of artists that we serve. Hugh Hockaday was one local, beloved artist. We have many local artists that we celebrate through works in our collection and other exhibits that we do throughout the year. The tie to the park in this region is so important to all of us who both live here and visit here. So, we really wanted a name that more accurately represented that,” said Cordova.

As a non-profit, the museum must account for their budget while changing the signage to the new name and people can expect to see changes start to gradually happen over the next few months. This name change will not change the mission of the museum.

“I think the public should also be assured that this name change doesn't mean we're changing our mission or our focus, or our commitment to preserving and celebrating and protecting arts and culture of our community,” said Cordova.