KALISPELL — Police in Kalispell are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Tuesday night.

The Kalispell Police Department responded to the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 2 West shortly after 11:15 p.m.

MTN News

One of the people involved in the crash died, according to a news release

KPD announced a large police presence can be expected to be seen in the area on Wednesday afternoon.

The names of those involved in the fatal crash have not been released.