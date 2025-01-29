Kalispell Public Schools holding high school district levy request

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School Board has approved a high school levy request for voters to decide on during a special district election on May 6, 2025.

If approved, the levy request would generate approximately $2.9 million in funding to fully fund the high school district’s general fund.

Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen recently told MTN News that 21 full-time positions will be cut from the school district if the levy fails.

Kalispell voters have not passed a high school district levy since 2007.

A home with a taxable value of $447,000 would see annual taxes increase by approximately $73.80 a year if the high school levy request is approved.

Jensen said Kalispell Public Schools currently receives the lowest amount of local funding on a per-student basis compared to every other AA high school district in Montana.