Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kalispell Public Schools holding high school district levy request

The levy request would generate approximately $2.9 million in funding to fully fund the high school district’s general fund.
KPS
MTN News
The Kalispell School Board has approved a high school levy request for voters to decide on during a special district election on May 6, 2025.
KPS
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School Board has approved a high school levy request for voters to decide on during a special district election on May 6, 2025.

If approved, the levy request would generate approximately $2.9 million in funding to fully fund the high school district’s general fund.

Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen recently told MTN News that 21 full-time positions will be cut from the school district if the levy fails.

Kalispell voters have not passed a high school district levy since 2007.

A home with a taxable value of $447,000 would see annual taxes increase by approximately $73.80 a year if the high school levy request is approved.

Jensen said Kalispell Public Schools currently receives the lowest amount of local funding on a per-student basis compared to every other AA high school district in Montana.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader