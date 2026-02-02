KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Schools have signed a contract with Talos Security to provide an additional layer of security presence across all district campuses.

“KPD (Kalispell Police Department) will continue to take the lead on all of the safety and security issues with Kalispell Public Schools, but this is an additional layer of security that can work in harmony with KPD,” said Kalispell School District Superintendent Matt Jensen.

Talos Security is a private security and property management company based in the Flathead.

Watch to learn more about the contract signed with Talos Security:

Kalispell schools partner with Talos Security to strengthen campus safety

Jensen said Talos will have a visible presence in school neighborhoods and around campuses through vehicle and foot patrols.

“We have 6,000 students coming and going every day with 11 different campuses, and then this provides an additional layer of security that can work in conjunction with what’s already happening on the inside.”

Jensen said the Kalispell Police Department, including school resource officers, will remain the primary law enforcement partner for safety and security inside school buildings.

“We identified this exterior presence as one of those areas where we could tighten it up a bit and this fills that mark,” said Jensen.

Talos Security Co-owner James Hatton said his company provides security for dozens of businesses in the Flathead, including Glacier Park International Airport and Flathead Valley Community College.

Hatton is a 2003 graduate of Flathead High School and said he’s excited to give back to the community he calls home.

“We’re doing this proactively rather than reactively, and I know the community was wondering, oh, is this a knee-jerk reaction to anything that happened, and no, it’s not, it’s just wanting to get out in front of potential issues,” said Hatton.

Jensen said the partnership with Talos is funded through existing state funds set aside for school safety.

He said Talos will also provide security during big events outside of normal school hours across the district.

“And there is nothing more humbling than being trusted with someone else’s child, so when we look at what we’re providing as full layers of coverage for our schools for safety and security, you know this makes sense,” said Jensen.