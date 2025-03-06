Large section of Flathead Lake's north shore temporarily closes for bird nesting season

SOMERS — A large section of the north shore on Flathead Lake between Somers and Bigfork is now closed to public access to support migrating and nesting birds.

The federally protected waterfowl production area spans seven miles of shoreline and sits adjacent to Somers Beach State Park.

The closure is in effect until July 15 to reduce human disturbances during bird breeding, nesting, and spring migration.

More than 200 species of birds visit the north shore of Flathead Lake during migration, relying on the area’s grassland, wetland and shrubland habitats.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish said the closure aims to protect bird populations visiting northwest Montana.

“It can really have a negative impact on bird populations when nesting birds are disturbed or these resting birds, which are already pretty stressed this time of year from travelling many long miles, they need that place that’s a safe, undisturbed area, and so dogs off leash for example can cause a huge disturbance and harm those birds and so that’s why this closure is in effect.”

Public access to the north shore beach remains open within the boundaries of Somers Beach State Park.