Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Kalispell

Law enforcement is on the scene of standoff in the area of 10th Avenue West and 7th Street West in Kalispell.
Kalispell Standoff 10th Avenue West
Sean Wells/MTN News
Law enforcement on the scene of standoff with a barricaded suspect in the 700 block of 10th Avenue West in Kalispell on March 18, 2025.
Kalispell Standoff 10th Avenue West
Posted
and last updated

KALISPELL — Law enforcement is on the scene of a standoff in Kalispell.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team has responded to an incident in the area of 10th Avenue West and 7th Street West where a person is barricaded.

021825 KALISPELL STANDOFF

The Kalispell Police Department reports "the situation is contained currently" but people are asked to avoid the area.

Area schools have been notified, and "no disruptions are expected at this time," KPD noted in a news release.

Watch: Law enforcement standoff in Kalispell

Law enforcement standoff in Kalispell

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader