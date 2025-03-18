Law enforcement on scene of standoff in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Law enforcement is on the scene of a standoff in Kalispell.

The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team has responded to an incident in the area of 10th Avenue West and 7th Street West where a person is barricaded.

The Kalispell Police Department reports "the situation is contained currently" but people are asked to avoid the area.

Area schools have been notified, and "no disruptions are expected at this time," KPD noted in a news release.

