Mary's Mountain Cookies holds grand opening in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Downtown Kalispell got a little sweeter this month with the grand opening of a new cookie store on Main Street.

Mary’s Mountain Cookies just opened its first location in the Flathead Valley and is looking to bring its classic desserts to the people of northwest Montana.

The Kalispell location is owned by Roseann Herne and her family, who have always wanted to run their own business in the Flathead.

“We want them to first get the fresh-baked smell of a fresh-baked cookie and then just be able to pick out one of their favorites," Herne said. "I mean, we have classics, we have fun Montana named cookies, and we want them to leave happy, and we want to see our customers again."

Now that the shop is open, Herne believes she and her family will be closer than ever through this shared experience.

“When we’re here together, it’s good family bonding time,” she said. “I mean we laugh, we get mad at each other, it’s just fun to be here with the family.”

Mary’s Mountain Cookies will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week at 333 Main Street.