KALISPELL — Construction work continues this fall on the Reserve Drive from Hutton Ranch Road to Whitefish Stage Road Project in Kalispell.

“Some days it looks like ants on an anthill out here and they’re doing everything they can to get as much as done as possible,” said Montana Department of Transportation District Construction Engineer John Schmidt.

Schmidt said crews are busy working on the one-mile stretch of roadway on Reserve Drive off U.S. Highway 93 in Kalispell.

“The overall goal is to increase capacity, increase the functionality of the intersection at Whitefish Stage, and then improve pedestrian facilities right, so there wasn’t really pedestrian facilities out here before, and what was here wasn’t very good, so after we’re done, they will be significantly better,” said Schmidt.

Watch to learn the latest on the Kalispell traffic project:

MDT provides update on Reserve Drive roadwork construction in Kalispell

Pedestrian-friendly enhancements include a new shared-use path and sidewalk along the roadway and the Stillwater Bridge.

Schmidt said crews are busy replacing the Stillwater Bridge Deck and widening the roadway.

“So, we’re going to go from three lanes to five lanes, significantly more throughput of traffic, both just on the road in general and at the intersection.”

The project began last fall with the goal of enhancing the roadway to keep up with the growing traffic volume on Reserve Drive.

Schmidt said it’s been like a checkerboard finding ways to keep the roadway semi-open for traffic while construction continues.

“You move traffic to one side of the road, build on the other, move them to the new side of the road, build on the other and it’s kind of like a puzzle and you just keep putting the pieces together and eventually it all comes together,” added Schmidt.

Sean Wells/MTN News The project began last fall with the goal of enhancing the roadway to keep up with the growing traffic volume on Reserve Drive.

Weather-dependent, Schmidt said construction work is expected to last through mid-November and then take a pause during the winter months and resume again next spring.

“Ideally, if Schellinger construction had their way we’d be done mid-summer 2026.”

In the meantime, drivers should expect reduced speed limits, temporary turn signals and delays of up to 15 minutes while work crews are on scene.

“We just really want everybody to be safe and allow everybody to go home safe at night,” said Schmidt.

Click here to learn more about the project.