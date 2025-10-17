KALISPELL — The Sparrow's Nest aims to help teens facing housing instability feel at home by providing them with the right resources to start adult life on the right foot.

Since opening its first housing facility in Northwest Montana in 2016, the home has given over 75 teenagers a safe place to stay.

"We're making sure that they get all of their medical needs met, all of their mental health needs met and then also those academic needs," said Rachelle Buckley, Sparrow's Nest Executive Director.

Kalispell's Sparrow's Nest provides housing, life skills for teens facing housing instability

The home is free of charge and provides around-the-clock care and access to recreation opportunities such as skiing or fishing.

"Again, we're just trying to create a home environment and so at home you don't just sit there and study all day, you're doing things with your family, getting out in the community and we want that for our kids as well," Buckley told MTN.

The Sparrow's Nest doesn't just provide housing, but also gives teens the tools to succeed after they leave.

"All of our kids are required to work; they are out in our community, they're serving your coffee, they're making your burger at McDonald's. We want them to get that work experience so when they leave our care, they can find gainful employment," Buckley explained.

Maddie Kiefer/MTN News The Sparrow's Nest aims to help teens facing housing instability feel at home by providing them with the right resources to start adult life on the right foot.

The facility is 100% community funded, and donations are how the home stays up and running.

"Our average donation is $100 or less, so our funding comes from people like you and me who give what they can when they can," Buckley said.

The Sparrow's Nest one main goal is to help now to prevent hardships later.

"If I catch these kids now, they are not going to be using other homeless services later in their life. We're not going to see them struggling later in life; our whole goal is to set them up for success," Buckley told MTN.

Click here to donate to the Sparrow's Nest.