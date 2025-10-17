Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, October 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Brian Werner pleaded not guilty to felony charges relating to vandalizing over 20 vehicles, slashing tires and firing a gun multiple times last month in Kalispell. He was arrested not long after in Portland — now facing additional charges including DUI and reckless driving, with his jury trial set for Jan. 5. (Read the full story)

The Hot Springs School District School Board voted to refer a district employee to law enforcement on Wednesday night, following an audit that found the employee had allegedly payed themselves more than $13,000 in unauthorized funds. The audit also found evidence of payroll advances, credit card misuse and questionable medical expense payments. (Read the full story)

The results are in for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' primary election after tallying on Oct. 15. Five of the 10 districts on CSKT's Tribal Council were up for election with 18 people running. Two people for each district are moving forward, and Tom McDonald came in first for the at-large seat while a recount is needed to decide the runner up. (Read the full story)