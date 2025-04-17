Montana Department of Transportation to begin Kalispell bypass repaving

KALISPELL — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin repaving the Kalispell bypass starting April 28.

They are focusing on crack sealing, chip sealing, and fog sealing.

The work will take place just west of West Reserve Drive to the Southern Ashley Creek Bridge.

The aim is to preserve the pavement and prevent costly repairs.

The work should last around 8 weeks, followed by a 30-day curing period.

Traffic will be maintained with one lane open in each direction, but expect reduced speeds and delays.

A temporary closure of the adjacent shared-use path will occur for fog sealing.

Drivers are reminded to watch for crews.