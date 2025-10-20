Montana Land Board Approves phase two of Montana Great Outdoors Conservation Easement

KALISPELL — Thousands of acres of land in the Cabinet Mountains are now protected under the Montana Great Outdoors Conservation Easement following a Monday vote in Helena.

The Montana Land Board approved phase two of the permanent easement in a 4-to-1 vote, protecting 53,000 acres of land between Kalispell and Libby.

Phase one passed in 2024, protecting nearly 33,000 acres owned by the Green Diamond Resource Company.

Now, the easement totals just under 86,000 protected acres between both phases.

The conservation easement keeps public access assured and ensures the land will not be subdivided or sold off.

Led by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the easement aims to help on many other fronts too.

"We have really considered this a win-win. It's a win for public access, for hunting and fishing and recreation. It's a win for wildlife that habitat is now going to remain secured and connected. It's a win for forest jobs and the timber industry, and really it's a win for Montana because that landscape is now going to be protected," said FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish.

The Green Diamond Resource Company will continue to manage the protected land under the conservation easement.

