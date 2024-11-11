Motorcyclist dies in Highway 93 crash near Kalispell

KALISPELL — A 21-year-old man died in a two-vehicle collision near Kalispell on Friday, November 8.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 93 at mile marker 118, between Whitefish and Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the victim, who was from Kalispell, was northbound on a Kawasaki motorcycle at speeds of at least 90 mph "lane splitting," according to witnesses.

MTN News

The MHP report says that for "unknown reasons," the man "moved from the left lane into the right lane and impacted the rear" of another vehicle just north of Tronstad Road.

The motorcyclist died at the scene; his name has not been released. According to the MHP, he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the collision, but speed was.