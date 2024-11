KALISPELL — Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 93 in the Flathead.

The crash — which is between Rose Crossing and Church Drive — is slowing traffic on Highway 93 north of Kalispell.

The Montana Highway Patrol dispatch log is reporting it is a fatal crash near mile marker 118.

Expect delays in the area.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.