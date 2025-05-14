National Park Service withdraws complaint against Glacier Range Riders in trademark dispute

KALISPELL — The Pioneer League's Glacier Range Riders and the U.S. National Park Service have come to a resolution in their dispute over the team's arrowhead logo.

The resolution will allow the team to continue using the logo.

Since October 2022, the Range Riders, who debuted in the independent Pioneer League earlier that year, were in a dispute over one of the logos the team had designed.

Representatives from the Range Riders said the National Park Service believed the logos were too similar. But on Tuesday, the organization announced that NPS had withdrawn its claim, ending the dispute.



Range Riders general manager of business operations Leo Kelly spoke on the matter:

“As an organization, we're very grateful that this came to a resolution in the manner that it did,” Kelly said. “It gives us the opportunity to focus on what our jobs here are day to day, truly.”

Kelly also says this resolution is a relief for the organization, knowing they will not have to abandon the arrowhead logo.

“It means we don't have to reorder all the merchandise,” Kelly said. “So, as well as a number of other things, the logos have become loved by the community here as a whole.

“We've integrated it into so many different aspects of our brand that it's, it's become one of the, one of the, the larger symbols that reflects what the range riders are. So it's very important to us that, we get to retain that and use it

MTN has reached out to the National Park Service for comment.

