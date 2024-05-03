Watch Now
New flight takes off at Glacier Park International Airport

Avelo Airlines is offering nonstop flights between Kalispell and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport.
Posted at 9:24 AM, May 03, 2024
2024-05-03

KALISPELL — A new flight is taking off from Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.

Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights between Kalispell and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This is the second non-stop flight for the airline out of GPIA. Avelo also has direct flights to Burbank on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

