New flight takes off at Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL — A new flight is taking off from Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.

Avelo Airlines is now offering nonstop flights between Kalispell and the Bay Area's Sonoma County Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This is the second non-stop flight for the airline out of GPIA. Avelo also has direct flights to Burbank on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.